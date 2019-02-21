LIVE: AFF U-22 Championship 2019 – Vietnam vs Thailand

Hello and welcome to the final match day in Group A of the AFF U-22 Championship 2019. And we have a mouthwatering clash between Vietnam and Thailand on the cards at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium.

Vietnam and Thailand have both already booked their spot in the semifinals of the regional youth competition after comfortable wins over Philippines and Timor-Leste in their first two matches.

However, before they move into the business end of the competition, this group stage clash assumes significance as it will decide which team will progress as the Group A winner and runner-up.

Meanwhile, in Group B, Cambodia have already booked a semifinals berth with two wins out of two while Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar are still in the reckoning for the final spot in the last four.

But before all that, we have a clash between two of the title contenders in the AFF U-22 Championship 2019 on offer.

