“We need full points against Myanmar!” – Malaysia coach determined to close out the AFF U-22 Championship 2019 group stages with a victory

Malaysia fought back superbly twice against Indonesia to earn a 2-2 draw and a point that kept them alive in the AFF U-22 Championship 2019.

Now, the Malaysia coach Ong Kim Swee has his sights set firmly on their final group game against Myanmar that has a simple equation – win.

“We needed at least a point [against Indonesia] and the boys showed a lot of character today. They fell behind twice and they drew level. Now we need the full points against Myanmar,” he said.

Should Malaysia beat Myanmar and Indonesia fail to win against group leaders Cambodia, it would be Malaysia that lays claim to the fourth and final semifinal spot after Thailand and Vietnam from Group A were joined by Cambodia yesterday.

As it stands, Cambodia have 6 points from two games while Indonesia have 2 points from 2 games. Malaysia and Myanmar, who both lost to Cambodia, will face off in the final group game next.

