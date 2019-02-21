“Malaysians were struggling with open play” – Indonesia coach praises his team’s effort in the AFF U-22 Championship 2019 match against Malaysia

Indonesia were held to a 2-2 draw by Malaysia in a riveting AFF U-22 Championship 2019 match and their coach was happy with the performance – if not the result.

Indonesia were pegged back twice by Malaysia after taking the lead as they drew 2-2 in their second Group B encounter. Goals from Marinus Wanewar and Witan Sulaeman saw Indonesia take the lead twice in the match but a supremely struck freekick from Nik Akif Syahiran and a late Hadi Fayyadh equaliser resulting from a corner, ensured that the spoils were shared.

The result leaves the team with 2 points from 2 games, after a somewhat lackluster draw against Myanmar in their first game of the tournament.

“We scored two goals but we just could not anticipate the set-pieces,” said their coach Indra Sjafri of the game.

“The Malaysians had to play a more direct game as they were struggling with open play. But the boys played better than they did against Myanmar,” he conceded.

Malaysia, having lost to table toppers Cambodia in their opening fixture, picked up a vital point that still keeps them alive in the scheme of things as they take on Myanmar in their final group encounter.

Indonesia, on the other hand, can guarantee progression into the semifinals if they beat Cambodia in their next match.

