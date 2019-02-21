“Need to prepare well for decisive game against Malaysia” – Myanmar coach Soe Myat Min looking forward in AFF U-22 Championship 2019

Myanmar were found wanting against Cambodia in the second group game at the AFF U-22 Championship, but all is not lost with the game against Malaysia coming up.

Myanmar succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of hosts Cambodia, and the scoreline could have been worse had it not been for their ‘keeper and captain Phone Thitsar Min saving a penalty in the first half.

But despite his heroics, he couldn’t keep Cambodia out for the rest of the game and they ended up scoring one in each half to ensure progress to the semifinals alongside Vietnam and Thailand from Group A.

However, the fourth and final spot is still open for the taking and Myanmar coach Soe Myat Min was keen to emphasize that their collective focus should be on the Malaysia game next.

“We have a decisive game against Malaysia coming up. And we need to prepare well,” he said.

Both Malaysia and Myanmar have one point apiece, while Indonesia has 2 points after 2 draws in 2 games. Should Myanmar claim victory against Malaysia and Cambodia beat or draw with Indonesia, Myanmar would qualify to the semifinals of the tournament as the fourth team.

However should Indonesia defeat Cambodia, the result of the Myanmar – Malaysia match would be inconsequential.

(Photo Credits: Akhayar)