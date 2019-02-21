‘Overwhelmed with pride’ – Cambodia head coach Felix Dalmas delighted with AFF U-22 Championship 2019 semifinal spot

Cambodia booked their spot in the semifinals of the AFF U-22 Championship with a 2-0 victory over Myanmar, much to the delight of their coach.

Barring a penalty save and a couple of chances, the Myanmar attack was largely ineffectual in the face of a resolute home side that took their chances, as a goal in either half ensured Cambodia’s passage to the semifinals.

The two teams from Group A that have also qualified for the last four are Thailand and Vietnam.

However, we head into the final match day for Group B to decide the other team to qualify from Malaysia, Indonesia and Myanmar – with all the teams in with a shout of progressing.

Speaking to the media after Cambodia’s victory, their coach Felix Dalmas had this to say;

“I am overwhelmed with pride for the players. But we were prepared for this game against Myanmar. We are a 23-man team and the players did well.”

Perhaps the emphasis on them being a full squad of 23 men was warranted after the home team suffered an early jolt with an injury to midfielder Mat Sakrovy, who then had to be replaced by Brak Thiva.