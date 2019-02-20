AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Hosts Cambodia enter semifinal with 2-0 win over Myanmar

Cambodia became the third team to enter the semifinals of the AFF U-22 Championship 2019 after registering a comfortable 2-0 win over Myanmar at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

Vietnam and Thailand had already booked their berth in the last four from Group A, and Cambodia, who had earlier defeated Malaysia 1-0 in their opener, became the first team from Group B to join them.

Yue Safy opened the scoring for the young Angkor Warriors in the 26th minute before defender Sin Sophanat doubled the hosts’ advantage five minutes into the second half.

The game began with the home side suffering an early setback in the form of an injury to their midfielder Mat Sakrovy who was replaced by Brak Thiva within the first five minutes of the game.

Cambodia, coached by young Argentine trainer Felix Dalmas, was the brighter of the two sides and they were awarded a penalty in the 17th minute when attacker Sin Kakada fell down inside the box under a challenge from Myanmar defender Soe Moe Kyaw.

It was a contentious decision from the referee, but Myanmar captain Phone Thitsar Min did not let bad officiating spoil their evening so soon as he dived the right way to deny Ouk Sovann from the spot.



However, the deadlock was not going to stand for too long as Cambodia finally broke through with a goal from Yue Safy. Sin Kakada played a hopeful ball into the penalty box which fell kindly for Safy to finish past the Myanmar captain in goal and make it 1-0.

Myanmar would have wanted to hit back immediately, but their plans were thrown out of the window when Cambodia doubled their lead in the 50th minute. In Sodavid played in a cross from the left wing towards the far post which was headed back across the goal for Sophanat to turn in.

Myanmar’s Htet Phyoe tested Cambodia custodian Hul Kimhuy in the 63rd minute while the goalkeeper also somehow kept out another effort from crossing the line towards in the end of the second half. Other than those couple of chances, Myanmar attack looked blunt in front of the Khmer defence.

Tempers flared at times during the 90 minutes of action and Myanmar coach Velizar Popov was an agitated man on the touchline for the lion share of the game. And the Bulgarian coach ultimately paid the price for it after being sent to the stands by the referee in the dying moments of the game.

But for his counterpart Dalmas and Cambodia, it was time to celebrate as they booked a spot in the semifinals — that too from a group featuring the likes of the formidable Indonesia and Malaysia.

Cambodia will now play Indonesia in their final group game on February 22 before the semifinal scheduled to be held on February 24.