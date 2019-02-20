AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Indonesia and Malaysia play out entertaining draw

With Group A already decided, all eyes turned towards Group B of the AFF U-22 Championship. February 20 brought two fixtures from the same group. Indonesia took on Malaysia in the earlier of the two fixtures, which culminated in a two-all draw. Here’s our report on the proceedings.

Malaysia and Indonesia named strong sides for the 2019 AFF U-22 Championship, hoping to be crowned the winners at the end of the revamped competition. However, both stumbled on their very first day, with Indonesia drawing against Myanmar while Malaysia losing to hosts Cambodia.

As a result, both knew that a win would be crucial to their hopes of making it through to the next round.

The match started with a slow tempo, with both sides waiting for the other one to make the first move. As a result, both sets of players were cautious, leading to much of the initial match being played in the middle of the park.

Chances in the first half were few in number. However, Indonesia were presented with a great opportunity to open the scoring right before the forty-minute mark, when Osvaldo Haay was sent through on goal. The forward dribbled past the goalkeeper but shockingly missed the open goal. As a result of Haay’s late miss, the two teams went into the break level on score.

Indonesia came out better after the half time break and soon took the lead, with Marinus Wanewar poking the ball into the net on his second attempt. The game sprung into action after the opener and Malaysia responded soon after as Nik Akif Syahiran curled in a wonderful freekick.

Tim Garuda then took the lead again in the seventy-seventh minute with a wonder strike of their own; Substitute Witan Sulaeman curling the ball into the top corner from distance.

However, Malaysia were determined not to be beaten for a second consecutive game, and leveled the match again in the eighty-seventh minute, when Hadi Fayyadh scored via a corner.

The match ended level on two-two, denting both teams’ chances of progressing through to the next round. As it stands, Indonesia are on two points while Malaysia on one with the final round group stage fixtures yet to be played.