AFF U-22 Championship 2019: 5 talking points following draw between Malaysia and Indonesia

After 90 intense minutes in the AFF U-22 Championship, nothing separated Indonesia and Malaysia as they settled for a 2-2 draw.

It was a great match with action on both ends and we take a look at five talking points to take away after that battle.

#5 BOTH TEAMS WERE AGGRESSIVE

The match started off quickly as Malaysia attacked and tested Indonesia’s defence as early as the second minute of the match. It was clear that their strategy was to try and score early to put the pressure on the Indonesians.

However, as the match came along, Indonesia came alive and had clear-cut chances to score and take the lead as well.

Around the 20th minute, they threatened and won corners that Malaysia had to deal with or they would’ve been down.

This would continue in the second half as both teams created chances to score goals.

With Group B wide open you could see that both nations wanted to get an early goal to set the pace throughout the match.

#4 ADJUSTMENTS MADE TO MAKE UP FOR WASTEFUL FIRST HALF

In the first 45 minutes, both nations had chances to take the lead and opened up the scoring. As stated above, they were very aggressive but they wasted their chances on goal.

Osvaldo Haay had a gaping goal in front of him after a great ball and move left the Malaysian keeper out of the picture, but he couldn’t find the back of the net, firing the ball on the side netting instead.

Meanwhile, Malaysia had a play when they intercepted the ball at a crucial area in he 31st minute but attempted a spectacular strike instead of playing the final ball towards the box for the on-rushing striker to take care of.

Luckily, both teams were able to correct their mistakes and after the restart, Indonesia were clearly aggressive and took the match by its horns. They would eventually get the opening goal less than 10 minutes from the restart thanks to Marinus Wanewar’s goal that gave Indonesia the lead.

Not to be outdone, Malaysia had an answer only a few minutes later as Nik Akif Syahiran scored from a beautiful free kick in the 60th to level the score and open up the match some more.

Indonesia would regain the lead in the 77th with Witan Sulaeman scoring from a great long attempt as goals finally came in after a lot of teasing in the first half but only for Malaysia to come back yet again with a goal from Muhammad Hadi Fayyadh in the 87th minute.

#3 DRAW WAS A FAIR RESULT

It was a very entertaining battle with both teams having multiple moments where they looked great but ultimately the 2-2 draw was a fair result.

Between the two, Indonesia would be the more disappointed side as they led twice but allowed the Malaysian squad to climb back.

They even had a chance to win in the dying moments of the match as Nurhidayat’s amazing piece of skill saw him beat Malaysian defenders in the box but he opted to look for a teammate rather than attempt a shot on goal which wasted the opportunity.

The corresponding corner also threatened but Malaysia did much better not to allow the third goal to come in.

#2 STILL A LOT TO PLAY FOR AHEAD OF THE FINAL MATCHES

The result gives Indonesia two points out of two matches, one point behind current leaders Cambodia who are the only nation to get a win so far.

Indonesia have their hands full in their final match as they have to battle the competition hosts and failing to get a result could mean they bow out of the competition.

On the other hand, Malaysia are finally on the board with one point but still find themselves outside looking in. They still have a chance of moving on but things are certainly not going to be easy.

Their last match in the competition is against Myanmar and they will definitely be watching the Vietnam-Myanmar match-up as they now have to hope for favourable results in the other matches in order to keep their hopes of marching to the knockout stages alive.

#1 BOTH NATIONS HAVE A LOT OF PROMISE MOVING FORWARD

Both Indonesia and Malaysia are proud football nations who constantly strive to be the best each time they take to the pitch.

Malaysia have done well, finishing as runners-up in AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 are hoping to turn things around after a difficult few years of international football.

With that in mind, this match shows that their future stars seem to have what it takes to lift their international football standards.

Both teams looked hungry and determined to get wins and they are well-equipped with the tools needed as well.

Things are certainly bright for both nations.

Cover courtesy of FAM