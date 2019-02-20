LIVE: AFF U-22 Championship 2019 – Cambodia vs Myanmar

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFF U-22 Championship 2019 and today we have hosts Cambodia and Myanmar facing each other in Group B of the competition.

Felix Dalmas’ Cambodia have had a dream start to the regional youth competition after defeating Malaysia in their opening match on Monday — Sath Rosib scoring the only goal of the game through a cheeky penalty.

Meanwhile, Myanmar also did well to hold regional heavyweights Indonesia to a 1-1 draw at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium. The Junior Asian Lions went ahead through Myat Kaung Khant in the 13th minute, but the Garuda Muda struck back through Rachmat Irianto before half time.

Vietnam and Thailand have already booked their places in the semifinals of the competition after two consecutive wins in Group A and Cambodia will be hoping to guarantee a place in the last four with a win over Myanmar today.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7.30 PM HKT at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium and you can follow all the action LIVE here on FOX Sports Asia.