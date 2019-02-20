AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Timor-Leste V Philippines, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

As the AFF U-22 Championship group stages wrap up, Timor-Leste and the Philippines battle for the last time before ending their campaign.

Unfortunately, both teams have lost their first two matches which have effectively eliminated them from the race to the next round.

At the moment, the Philippines are third in the table thanks to superior goal difference but with losses to Vietnam and Thailand, they are hoping for at least a point before bowing out of the campaing.

The same goes for Timor-Leste who had a good performance despite a loss to Thailand but were thrashed by Vietnam in their most recent outing.

Expect both teams to still come out fighting as they want to end their campaign on a high note and at least go home with a victory.

When to watch?

The second match of the night is on February 21, and kicks-off by 7:30PM SGT.

Both teams will play at the National Stadium.

Where to watch?

For supporters watching in Vietnam, they can tune in to VTV .

Those watching from Thailand can watch through PPTV .

For those who are in Indonesia, RCTI will feature the matches as well.

On the other hand, you can join FOX Sports Asia as we will have special coverage through our live blog!

Photo courtesy of Tiebreaker Times