AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Vietnam V Thailand, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

It’s the third match day for Group A of the AFF U-22 Championship and we have a great battle as the top two teams clash to see who wins the group.

Vietnam and Thailand have been flawless so far in the competition, with the Golden Dragons currently atop the group thanks to a superior goal difference.

However, Thailand are not far behind and with them being the only team in the group still to keep clean sheets at this stage of the contest, it’s shaping up to be an interesting battle.

Despite both teams assured a spot in the next round, getting maximum points should be a priority for both.

When to watch?

The Vietnam vs Thailand battle is on February 21 and kicks-off by 4:30 PM SGT.

It will be held at the National Stadium.

Where to watch?

For supporters watching in Vietnam, they can tune in to VTV .

Those watching from Thailand can watch through PPTV .

For those who are in Indonesia, RCTI will feature the matches as well.

On the other hand, you can join FOX Sports Asia as we will have special coverage through our live blog!