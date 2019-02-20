LIVE: AFF U-22 Championship 2019 – Indonesia vs Malaysia

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFF U-22 Championship Group B encounter between Indonesia and Malaysia.

Having already played their opening matches in the AFF U22 Championship, both Indonesia and Malaysia will go up against each other in their quest for the Semifinals.

The competition started with Indonesia drawing with Myanmar before Malaysia began their campaign with a loss against hosts Cambodia.

Meanwhile, over in Group A, Vietnam and Thailand booked their places in the semifinals after two consecutive wins. They will now face each other on February 20 in a bid to finalize their positions.

Group B consists of Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Cambodia. While the former two face off in today’s first encounter, the latter two will play the game later in the day. The first of the kick-offs is scheduled for February 19, 4:30 PM SGT at the National Stadium in Cambodia.

