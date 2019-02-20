AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Thailand will continue to improve after win over Philippines

Following Thailand’s 3-0 win over the Philippines in the AFF U-22 Championship, they now have six points ahead of their clash against Vietnam.

With the points enough to see them through, Thai international Jaroernsak Vongkorn spoke about the win, saying: “Things considered, we did as expected. We successfully collected three points and we want to reach the finals.

“The main difference between the two games includes the weather and preparation. We did better than the first match as many times we are too negligent. Most importantly, we followed the team doctor to drink a lot of water and get enough rest.

“The next match, we will definitely do it. There is no compromise. Regardless of whether this game has meaning or not, we will try to do the best.

“Thank you to all the fans for encouragement. We will try to collect all three points in the game against Vietnam and will continue to do better.”

