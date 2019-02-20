AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Indonesia coach Indra Sjafri hails teams chances against Malaysia

Ahead of Indonesia’s AFF U-22 Championship match against Malaysia, coach Indra Sjafri spoke about the team’s chances moving forward in the competition.

They opened up their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Myanmar while Malaysia lost to Cambodia. Now with a point on the board, the Indonesian side believes they still have a real chance to move on in the competition.

“Our position now has one point because of yesterday’s draw, while they (Malaysia) lost. Second, yesterday we played in the afternoon and they played night (tomorrow’s game will play in the afternoon and hot weather), we calculated the benefits,” the Indonesian coach said.

He continued by saying: “We’ll see tomorrow, so we have to prepare well for the second match. What is clear, we have advantages in terms of morals.”

Finally, he praised all the teams competing by claiming they all have chances to move on, saying: “So as I said in the initial press conference, the team strength in Southeast Asia is set to be balanced. So there’s no such thing as an underdog team, don’t think Cambodia or Myanmar are underdogs.”

