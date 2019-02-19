AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Malaysia coach rues loss to Cambodia, looks forward to Indonesia clash

Malaysia opened up their AFF U-22 Championship campaign with a loss to hosts Cambodia as they fell 1-0.

Sath Rosib’s wonder strike from far away was the difference as Cambodia took the lead in the 62nd minute to break the goalless draw against Malaysia.

Datuk Ong Kim Swee, head coach of Malaysia, reflected on the match and admitted that the team could have done better.

“We did not play well and from the point of decision it was not good.

“But I want to congratulate the Cambodian team for making it very difficult for us.”

The goal came from a free kick that also saw their squad go down to 10 men after Muhammad Danial Haqim Draman was sent off for his second yellow on the night.

He said: “We started playing very well especially after Nik Akif’s entry.

“The ball moves well in midfield, but playing with 10 players against 11 players is not an easy task.”

Finally, the Malaysian head coach spoke on their coming battle against Indonesia and admitted that he has to make changes as they look for a pivotal win to keep their hopes of advancing alive.

“Daniel Hakim and Kogileswaran certainly will not play in the next game. But I’m sure we still have players who are able to fill the available slots and are able to take on the responsibilities well.”

Photo courtesy of Stadium Astro