AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Vietnam ease past Timor-Leste to book Semifinal spot

Matchday 2 of the AFF U-22 Championship began with a bang, with both Thailand and Vietnam making it through to the next round. Thailand beat Philippines in the earlier kick-off to seal a semifinal spot. Vietnam matched Thailand’s result in the late kick-off at Timor-Leste’s expense. Here’s our report on the proceedings.

It has been a wonderful year for Vietnam football. The Golden Dragons started off by finishing second in the AFC U-23 Championship last January. They then lifted their second AFF Suzuki Cup in late 2018, before making it to the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

As a result, much was expected of the Vietnam U-22 side before they even kicked a ball. And so far, they haven’t let the fans down.

The Golden Dragons got off to the perfect start by beating Philippines by two-one during Matchday 1. Their opponents of the night, Timor-Leste, faced a different outcome, losing narrowly to Thailand. Going into their match against Timor-Leste, a win would have ensured both their and Thailand’s spot in the semifinals.

AFF U22 LG Cup 2019 – Group A – Result – Timor Leste 0 Vietnam 4 pic.twitter.com/CWYFE9p8J3 — ASEAN Football (@AFFPresse) February 19, 2019

Both teams started off slowly as they looked to work their way around the pitch. The match seemed to be heading for a draw at halftime only for Tran Dunh Trung to score the opening goal for Vietnam. Dunh Trung then scored his second of the match shortly after the break to give Vietnam a two-goal lead.

The Golden Dragons then added two more goals late into the match. Phan Thanh Hau popped up first in the Eighty-third minute to put his side three-up. Le Xuan Tu then added another in the fourth minute of stoppage time to complete the hammering.

Today’s results mean that Group A of the AFF U-22 Championship is already decided with Vietnam and Thailand through. The pair will now meet on Matchday 3 to fight for the top spot.