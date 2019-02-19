AFF U-22 Championship 2019: First half flurry helps Thailand thrash Philippines

Matchday two of the AFF U-22 Championship got off to an entertaining start as Thailand thrashed Philippines by three goals to nil. The War Elephants’ dominant display ensured they remained top of the table. Here’s our report on the proceedings.

Thailand and Philippines found themselves at different ends at the end of Matchday 1 of the AFF U-22 Championship. The War Elephants were joint top of the table after getting the better of a valiant Timor-Leste. Philippines, on the other hand, had to endure heartbreak after Vietnam beat them via two late goals.

Going into the second matchday, the two teams headed out to the pitch for extreme reasons – Thailand were looking to book their place in the next round while Philippines fighting to live another day.

The stage was set for a closely contested encounter. However, it turned out to be anything but close with Thailand sealing all three points within fifteen minutes of kick-off.

The War Elephants struck first in the fifth minute courtesy of Jaroensak Wonggorn. The Thai ‘number 13’ beat the offside trap expertly before calmly slotting the ball beyond the goalkeeper.

Barely ten minutes had passed since Thailand’s opener when they scored again. This time, Jedsadakorn Kowngam headed in a wonderful cross from the left side to put his team two up.

AFF U22 LG Cup 2019 – Group A – Result – Philippines 0 Thailand 3 pic.twitter.com/ErWdVAHQf8 — ASEAN Football (@AFFPresse) February 19, 2019

From there on, Philippines tried to work their way back into the match. However, they were shunned at every opportunity by their far superior opponents.

Thailand finally sealed the game in the Eighty-fourth minute when captain Saringkan Promsupa dribbled past multiple defenders inside the Philippines box to finish the game.

As a result, Thailand are now up to the first position in Group A, which they can retain going into Matchday 3 provided the later result goes their way. Philippines, meanwhile, are on the brink of elimination having lost their second match in a row.