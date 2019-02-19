AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Indonesia vs Malaysia live stream, updates, when and where to watch

In the fourth day of the AFF U-22 Championship, we go to Group B as both Indonesia and Malaysia look to get their first win in the tournament.

Myanmar and Indonesia drew on day 2 of the tournament and Malaysia were beaten 1-0 by Cambodia. So, when Indonesia takes on Malaysia in day 4, both teams will be looking for a win to ensure better chances of progressing to the semifinals of the tournament.

The two top teams from each group progress to the semifinals to be held on Feb 24 and both the winners and the losers from that match will play on the finals and the third place match respectively, to be held on Feb 26.

When to watch?

The Indonesia vs Malaysia match is on Feb 20 and kicks-off at 19:30 SGT/HKT.

The match will take place at the National Stadium in Cambodia.

Where to watch?

For supporters watching in Vietnam, they can tune in to VTV .

Those watching from Thailand can watch through PPTV .

For those who are in Indonesia, RCTI will feature the matches as well.

On the other hand, you can join FOX Sports Asia as we will have special coverage through our live blog!