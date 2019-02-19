LIVE: AFF U-22 Championship 2019 – Timor-Leste vs Vietnam

Having already played their opening matches in the AFF U-22 Championship, both Timor-Leste and Vietnam will go up against each other in their quest for the Semifinals.

The competition started with Vietnam getting the better of Philippines before Timor-Leste lost narrowly in their opening match against Thailand. Elsewhere, Myanmar and Indonesia played out a 1-1 draw, while hosts Cambodia narrowly beat Malaysia 1-0 in Group B.

Group A consists of Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Timor-Leste. While the former two face off in today’s first encounter, the latter two will play the game later in the day. The second kick-off is scheduled for February 19, 7:30 PM SGT at the National Stadium in Cambodia.

Vietnam and Timor-Leste got off to very different starts in their quest for the AFF U-22 Championship with the latter going down narrowly to Thailand. They will look to make things right today against Group A leaders Vietnam.

You can follow the Match LIVE here:

(Image Credits: baomoi.com)