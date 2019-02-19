LIVE: AFF U-22 Championship 2019 – Philippines vs Thailand

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFF U-22 Championship Group A encounter between Philippines and Thailand.

Having already played their opening matches in the AFF U22 Championship, both Philippines and Thailand will go up against each other in their quest for the Semifinals.

The competition started with Vietnam getting the better of Philippines before Thailand opened their account against Timor-Leste. Elsewhere, Myanmar and Indonesia played out a 1-1 draw, while hosts Cambodia narrowly beat Malaysia 1-0.

Group A consists of Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Timor-Leste. While the former two face off in today’s first encounter, the latter two will play the game later in the day. The first of the kick-offs is scheduled for February 19, 4:30 PM SGT at the National Stadium in Cambodia.

Philippines and Thailand got off to extremely opposite starts in their first matches with Thailand beating Timor-Leste while Philippines going down to a late Vietnam double. The Azkals now look to right the wrongs of Matchday one and get the better of the War Elephants.

You can follow the match LIVE here: