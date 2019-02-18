Fans troll condition of pitch for Indonesia’s AFF U-22 Championship encounter against Myanmar

Myanmar and Indonesia played out a 1-1 draw in their opening match of the AFF U-22 Championship at the National Stadium in Cambodia but it was the pitch which caught a lot of people’s attention.

An artificial turf is used at the National Stadium in Cambodia, which looked like unprepared when Indonesia and Myanmar took the field. Naturally, this caught the attention of many fans who pointed it out and trolled the pitch as well.

All the matches of the tournament are scheduled to be played at the National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

AFF U22 LG Cup 2019 – Group B – Result – Myanmar 1 Indonesia 1 pic.twitter.com/cmCYjmGL0Z — ASEAN Football (@AFFPresse) February 18, 2019

In the end, both the sides went away with a point each from the match. Myanmar, who many believed wouldn’t be putting up a fight, started the match brightly and got on the scoresheet just 13 minutes in through Myat Kaung Khant, who was at the right place at the right time to curl one in over Awan in Indonesia goal.

Indonesia then fought back and seven minutes before the break, they managed to equalise. It was Rachmat Irianto, whose shot beat Myanmar goalkeeper Phone Thitsar Min, who had been fairly impressive in the preceding minutes.

Both the sides couldn’t offer much in terms of attack in the second half and ultimately walked away with a point each from the Group B encounter.