AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Timor-Leste V Vietnam, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

In the AFF U-22 Championship, Timor-Leste looks to secure their first points as they battle Vietnam in a Group A battle.

The former had a good battle against Thailand in their curtain-raiser but Timor-Leste eventually surrendered a goal to lose 1-0.

On the other hand, Vietnam were challenged by the Philippines and came from 1-0 down to score two goals and get the 2-1 victory.

Now with the next round in sight, Vietnam are looking to remain unbeaten while Timor-Leste are trying to keep their AFF U-22 Championship hopes alive with a big win.

When to watch?

The first match of the third day of the event is on February 19, and kicks-off by 7:30PM SGT.

Both teams will play at the National Stadium in Cambodia.

Where to watch?

For supporters watching in Vietnam, they can tune in to VTV .

Those watching from Thailand can watch through PPTV .

For those who are in Indonesia, RCTI will feature the matches as well.

On the other hand, you can join FOX Sports Asia as we will have special coverage through our live blog!