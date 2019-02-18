AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Myanmar hold Indonesia to a 1-1 draw

Myanmar and Indonesia played out an entertaining 1-1 draw to start their respective AFF U-22 Championship campaigns in Cambodia.

Many believed that Indonesia are the clear favourites going into the match, however, what transpired in the first 45 minutes at least was beyond imagination as Myanmar started the match on the front foot.

Right from the referee’s whistle to signal the start of proceedings, Myanmar put their foot on the gas and exerted immense pressure on the Garudas. They were soon ahead and deservedly so through Myat Kaung Khant, who was at the right place at the right time to curl one in over Awan in Indonesia goal.

The Garudas woke up from their slumber after going behind and forced Myanmar shot-stopper Phone Thitsar Min into multiple saves and clearances in quick succession. Rachmat Irianto was the one to equalise for Indonesia seven minutes before the half-time whistle.

AFF U22 LG Cup 2019 – Group B – Result – Myanmar 1 Indonesia 1 pic.twitter.com/cmCYjmGL0Z — ASEAN Football (@AFFPresse) February 18, 2019

They kept bombarding the Myanmar goal throughout the remaining of the half but couldn’t get the all-important goal to go ahead in the match. It wasn’t to be, however.

Indonesia then continued from where they had left off in the first half but they slowed down as the match progressed. Myanmar, on the other hand, looked content with taking away a point from the match which many thought they would end up losing.

The draw sets up Group B perfectly as two teams are on the same number of points and matches in the second round of the group stage will carry a lot of significance.