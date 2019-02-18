AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Philippines V Thailand, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

In the third day of the AFF U-22 Championship, we go back to Group A as the Philippines look to get their first win in the competition when they battle Thailand.

This is a crucial fixture for the Philippines as they lost their first match 1-2 against Vietnam and another defeat results in an insurmountable task as they try to make it to the next round.

It’ll be difficult as Thailand are coming off a big 1-0 victory over Timor-Leste and if they get another three points they lock their place in the next round.

Expect this to be an intriguing battle between two rivals.

When to watch?

The first match of the third day of the event is on February 19, and kicks-off by 4:30PM SGT.

Both teams will play at the National Stadium in Cambodia.

Where to watch?

For supporters watching in Vietnam, they can tune in to VTV .

Those watching from Thailand can watch through PPTV .

For those who are in Indonesia, RCTI will feature the matches as well.

On the other hand, you can join FOX Sports Asia as we will have special coverage through our live blog!