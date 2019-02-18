AFF U-22 Championship 2019: 5 young players who could shine for Malaysia

Malaysia’s youngsters will be looking to draw inspiration from the nation’s impressive run into the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 when they take field to compete in the revived AFF U-22 Championship 2019.

The Hairmau Malaya juniors have been drawn into Group B of the regional youth competition where they will have the company of hosts Cambodia, perennial favourites Indonesia and Myanmar who are hoping to impress under a new coach in Velizar Popov.

Ong Kim Swee’s team will have their work cut out with only two teams progressing to the semifinals of the tournament. But the former Malaysia international will know he has at his disposal a group of players who have the quality to win the competition.

Here, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at five players who could play a major role in Malaysia’s AFF U-22 Championship campaign as well as the challenges up ahead.

1) Hadi Fayyadh – Striker – Fagiano Okayama

The 19-year-old forward grabbed eyeballs after signing a contract with Japanese second division club Fagiano Okayama last December. However, the J2 League is yet to commence and Hadi has been undergoing preseason preparations over the last couple of months with the intention to impress. And the former Johor Darul Ta’zim youngster has an ideal platform to be in the limelight as he turns out for his national team at the AFF U-22 Championship. A good performance and a few goals for Ong Kim Swee’s side would do no harm in bolstering the teenager’s chances of seeing some first-team action in Japan’s domestic league.

2) Kogileswaran Raj – Striker – Pahang FA

Kogileswaran is another striker who could turn out to be a key player for the Malaysian juniors and turned heads with a string of good performances for Pahang FA in the Malaysia Super League last season. He was part of the Malaysia U-16 team who were one match away from qualifying for the 2015 FIFA Under-17 World Cup after reaching the 2014 AFC Under-16 Championship last eight under coach S Balachandran. With the likes of Akhyar Rashid, Safawi Rasid and Syafiq Ahmad missing out due to club commitments, this might be the most opportune moment for Kogileswaran to shine!

3) Nik Akif – Midfielder – Kelantan FA

Nik has been churning out excellent displays for his club Kelantan FA who were forced to turn to youngsters from the Bukit Jalil Sports School due to financial troubles. And the 19-year-old has an admirer in Malaysia senior national team head coach Tan Cheng Hoe who has already given the youngster four international caps through the 2018 calendar year. Nik has already helped his nation win a youth championship when he guided them to 2018 AFF U-19 Championship glory in Indonesia and with another good run in the AFF U-22 Championship, he could help bring the U-22 trophy too to Malaysia.

4) Dominic Tan – Defender – Johor Darul Ta’zim

Dominic has been a part of the Malaysia U-23 setup since 2016. However this time around, the 21-year-old will have something to prove as he will be parting ways with his very successful three-man centre-back partnership with Irfan Zakaria and Adam Nor Azlin, both of whom have turned 23 and are ineligible to play in the AFF U-22 Championship. With the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship qualification fast approaching, it will be a crucial position for Ong Kim Swee to take care of and the JDT youngster will have to step up a level or two to make up for the absence of his long-time defensive partners.

5) Azri Abdul Ghani – Goalkeeper – Felda United

Azri has been the first-choice goalkeeper for Malaysia youth teams over the last few years and was instrumental in helping Malaysia win the AFF U-19 Championship last year by denying Indonesia two penalties in their shootout win in the semifinals. He also received rave reviews for his display against Saudi Arabia in the AFC U-19 Championship group stages. There is no denying he is the best young shot-stopper in the country at the moment, but what the fans will expect from him during the AFF U-22 Championship is proof that he is worthy of indeed graduating to the senior national team. With Malaysia goalkeepers Farizal Marlias and Khairul Fahmi both in their 30s, it is indeed time for a younger custodian to take over the reins in Tan Cheng Hoe’s Harimau Malaya squad.