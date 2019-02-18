LIVE: AFF U-22 Championship 2019 – Malaysia vs Cambodia

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFF U-22 Championship 2019 where Malaysia take on hosts Cambodia in Group B at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium from 7.30 PM HKT.

The regional youth competition started with Vietnam and Thailand recording wins against Philippines and Timor-Leste respectively in Group A on Sunday. And the action moves to Group B of the tournament.

Group B consists of Indonesia, Myanmar, Malaysia and hosts Cambodia. While the former two face off in today’s first encounter, host Cambodia and Malaysia will play each other in the late kick-off at 7.30 PM HKT.

With only two teams from each of the two groups progressing to the semifinals, it will be important for the two teams to begin their campaign in a winning note. While Malaysia are looking to replicate their seniors’ excellent performance from the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 where they reached the final, Cambodia will be hoping to impress in front of their home fans.

Catch all the action LIVE on our match blog here. Updates will begin one hour before kick off.