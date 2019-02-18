AFF U-22 Championship 2019: An opportunity to know my players – Myanmar coach Velizar Popov

Myanmar will open their campaign in the AFF U-22 Championship 2019 against Indonesia at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Cambodia on Monday. And their new coach Velizar Popov believes it will be a prefect opportunity for him to know more about his players.

Myanmar are placed in Group B of the regional youth competition along with hosts Cambodia, Indonesia and Malaysia with two teams eligible to progress to the semifinals of the competition.

Popov, the 43-year-old Bulgarian coach who was appointed the Myanmar U-23 national team coach last month, said he believes the tournament will help him assess the players under his disposal as they prepare for continental championship qualification.



“The main objective is to provide the best of exposure to prepare for the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers in March,” said the former Kelantan and Suphanburi FC head coach.

“The AFF U-22 Championship is meant to provide additional opportunity for the Myanmar U-22 team to face other powerful teams during tournament,” Popov said during the news conference ahead of their opener against Garuda Muda.

“I joined this team in the last two weeks. That’s why I don’t know well about some of my players. But, I think this AFF Championship is an opportunity to watch my players’ talents and contribution as well as find out how we can boost their performance,” the Bulgarian added.

Myanmar will also play Cambodia on February 20 followed by their final group game against Malaysia on February 22. All matches are being held at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh.

You can follow all the action from the game LIVE here!