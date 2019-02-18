AFF U-22 Championship 2019: 5 young stars who could shine for Indonesia

As they are set to begin their AFF U-22 Championship campaign, many are hoping that Indonesia do well as it will definitely be a sign of things to come in the coming years.

With a big football following such as Indonesia has, it is important that their youth players get exposure so they can lift national football for such a proud nation and there is no better place to showcase their talents than in the AFF U-22 Championship.

Indonesia find themselves in Group B of the competition which pits them against Malaysia, Myanmar and hosts Cambodia.

Here are five names that could help the Indonesians succeed in the AFF U-22 Championship.

OSVALDO HAAY

We start with the 20-year-old Osvaldo Haay who will be one of the central figures in Indonesia’s attack.

A forward with penchant for scoring goals, he plays club football with Persebaya Surabaya and has scored 11 goals in 22 appearances for the club.

He has also made senior appearances for the team, with five international caps and a goal to his name.

WITAN SULAEMAN

A relative youngster on the pitch, Witan Sulaeman is only 17 years old but has experience years ahead of him as proof of him being part of this team.

He plays club football for PPLP Ragunan and has also a penchant for scoring as he has three goals in six appearances for the Indonesia U-19 team.

A midfielder by trade, he is very versatile and that should play a big role in the AFF U-22 Championship.

ASNAWI MANGKUALAM

Another versatile player for Indonesia, Asnawi Mangkualam can play right-back or defensive midfield wherever the need arises.

Playing for PSM Makassar in club level, he is a rock on he pitch and has excellent football IQ which will definitely come in handy in the future.

Only 19 years old, he can still improve but Indonesians are excited at what they’re seeing from him so far.

HANIF SJAHBANDI

Another player who can hold down the defensive midfielder position, Hanif Sjahbandi has incredible talent and knows how to use it when on the pitch.

At 21 years old, he plays for Liga 1 team Arema where he has over 30 appearances so far, scoring two goals.

The young star has also broken through the senior team at times, getting called up for five international caps for Indonesia.

FIRZA ANDIKA

Last but certainly not the least on the list is Firza Andika who is a 19-year-old star.

A full-back, he previously played for PSMS Medam before making a switch to Belgian club Tubize. He has yet to make an appearance and will do after the AFF U-22 Championship.

His calm and composure helps him win balls in key areas and should be a key presence in the Indonesian defence.