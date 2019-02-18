LIVE: AFF U-22 Championship 2019 – Myanmar v Indonesia

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFF U-22 Championship Group B encounter between Indonesia and Myanmar.

The AFF U22 Championship started with Vietnam getting the better of Philippines before Thailand opened their account against Timor-Leste. And now with the first round of Group A matches done and dusted, we move to the second group of the tournament.

Group B consists of Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia and hosts Cambodia. While the former two face off in today’s first encounter, the latter two will play the game later in the day. The first of the kick-offs is scheduled for February 18, 4:30PM SGT at the National Stadium in Cambodia.

With only two groups of four teams in the tournament, every match is vital for teams’ chances of qualifying for the semifinal. Follow our LIVE updates as Myanmar and Indonesia lock horns to earn three important points and strengthen their chances of making it to the last four.