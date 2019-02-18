AFF U-22 Championship 2019: 5 young stars who could shine for Cambodia

The AFF U-22 Championship hosts are hoping to make a splash in the competition as they want to show that their young stars are ready to put the nation’s hopes on their shoulders.

Stars like Chan Vathanaka and others are the senior team’s stars but this AFF U-22 tournament should showcase how Cambodia may look in the coming years.

With that in mind, here are five names that are tipped to have bright futures and could bring Cambodia to newer heights in the near future.

ORN CHANPOLIN

A 20-year-old midfielder, Orn Chanpolin is expected to play well in the AFF U-22 Championship and should be the engine that makes the national side run.

Playing for Phnom Penh Crown, he has also represented the senior team with six international caps to his name.

SIN KAKADA

A young star at 18 years old, Sin Kakada is also a midfielder and plays club football for Visakha FC.

He started his youth career with Phnom Penh Crown and played with the team before making the switch to his current squad.

Kakada made his senior debut in March 2018 and has had four international caps with the senior squad.

CHHONG BUNNATH

The first defender to make the list, Chhong Bunnath is known for his calmness under pressure and excellent tracking.

He plays club football for Angkor Tiger FC and is expected to be one of the anchors for Cambodia in the AFF U-22 Championship.

NARONG KAKADA

One of the pivotal strikers for Cambodia in the tournament, Narong Kakada should use his pace and skill to try and beat defenders in the competition.

Playing club football for National Defence Ministry FC, this tournament could see some breakout performances from him as he continues to improve.

SEANG CHANTHEA

Last but not the least is Seang Chanthea who will also be an integral part as Cambodia look to get victories in front of the home crowd.

A part of Bati National Football Center, he has represented Cambodia in various youth competitions and should feel right at home in the AFF U-22 Championship.