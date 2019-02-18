AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Malaysia V Cambodia, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The second match of the night features proud football nation Malaysia going up against hosts Cambodia in the AFF U-22 Championship.

Both teams are hoping to get maximum points as Cambodia are looking to impress in front of their fans while Malaysia want to continue their progression in the ASEAN scene.

With only three matches in the group stages, getting off to a winning start is vital for both teams so it should be very interesting to see who gets it.

When to watch?

The second match of the second day of the event is on February 18, and kicks-off by 7:30PM SGT.

Both teams will play at the National Stadium with hosts Cambodia surely enjoying the advantage.

Where to watch?

For supporters watching in Vietnam, they can tune in to VTV .

Those watching from Thailand can watch through PPTV .

For those who are in Indonesia, RCTI will feature the matches as well.

