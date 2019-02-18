AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Myanmar V Indonesia, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The AFF U-22 Championship has officially kicked-off and we’ve gone through the first set of matches.

This time, it’s Group B’s time to shine as the remaining four teams left in the competition get their curtain-raisers for the tournament.

First up are Myanmar and Indonesia who will be locking horns to see who can secure the first points in the competition.

With only three matches to play and only the top two teams moving on, every point is vital.

When to watch?

The first match of the second day of the event is on February 18, and kicks-off by 4:30PM SGT.

Both teams will play at the National Stadium in Cambodia.

Where to watch?

For supporters watching in Vietnam, they can tune in to VTV .

Those watching from Thailand can watch through PPTV .

For those who are in Indonesia, RCTI will feature the matches as well.

On the other hand, you can join FOX Sports Asia as we will have special coverage through our live blog!