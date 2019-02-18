AFF U-22 Championship 2019: We have selected the best players from Indonesia – Coach Indra Sjafri

Indonesia U-22 national team coach Indra Sjafri has said that he believes Garuda Muda at the AFF U-22 Championship 2019 will feature the best collection of young players available in the country.

Indonesia have named their 23-man squad and will open their campaign against Myanmar on Monday. However, they are without some big names in the form of Egy Maulana and Ezra Walian — the duo who ply their trade in Europe.



Egy plays for Lechia Gdansk in Poland while Ezra is part of Dutch second division side RKC Waalwijk. But coach Indra believes that Garuda Muda has enough quality in their ranks to make up for the duo’s absence in Cambodia.

“For the AFF U-22 Championship, we have brought the best players who have gone through the selection process. They are some of the best young players from the Indonesian domestic league,” said Indra ahead of their campaign opener.

Indonesia and Myanmar have Malaysia and Cambodia also in Group B with top two teams qualifying for the semifinal. While Indra expects it to be a tough group, he expects Indonesia to progress and challenge for the title in the tournament being held from February 17 to 26.

Tim nasional Indonesia U-22 akan tampil di pentas Piala AFF U-22 2019 di Phnom Penh, Kamboja. Jangan lupa catat hari dan tanggalnya ya! Terbang tinggi, Garuda Muda!#PSSINow #KitaGaruda pic.twitter.com/pHvyTYq5p9 — PSSI (@PSSI) February 17, 2019

“I see the quality of Southeast Asian football is increasing. Competition during the last few years in the youth competition is also rising greatly. But we are ready and we must continue to improve our level,” said the 56-year-old.

He also hopes that the competition will help his team prepare for the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers as well as the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games to be held later this year.

“There are the AFC U-23 qualifiers and the SEA Games at the end of the year. We will continue to finalise the composition of the team, while continuing to evaluate the team through this competition,” said Indra.