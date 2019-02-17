AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Thailand off to winning start against resilient Timor-Leste

Thailand got their AFF U-22 Championship 2019 campaign off to a winning start with a solitary goal win over minnows Timor-Leste at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Cambodia on Sunday.

The victory meant that the Thailand youngsters went level with Vietnam on three points in Group A after the Golden Dragons had defeated Philippines 2-1 in the tournament opener earlier in the day.

Alexandre Gama’s Thailand found it difficult to break down a resolute Timor-Leste attack, but the only goal of the game came early in the second half when captain Saringkan Promsupa headed in an in-swinging corner from Jaroensak Wonggorn in the 46th minute.

Thailand began the game on a positive note coming close to threatening Timor-Leste defence in the early minutes. A corner kick in the seventh minute create some problems for the Timor-Leste defenders before they scrambled clear while not much later, Korawich Tasa’s free kick from 25 yards out flew wide.

The closest the Thais came to scoring was in the 25th minute when Tanpisit Khukhalamo was played through on goal. The Thai attacker rounded the goalkeeper Aderito Fernandes before firing in a shot. But, Timor-Leste defender Nelson Viegas was in position to deny Tanpisit and block the shot that was heading into the back of the net!

In the 30th minute, Timor-Leste captain Rufina Gama produced a save off Thai keeper Korraphat Nareechan, but he was deemed offside by the assistant referee. Timor-Leste resorted to counter attacks and their tactics paid off when they went on a quick break at the end of the first half. Mouzinho Lima tried to find Rufina’s run into the box, but captain Saringkan made an important interception to keep the scores level.

It was the Thailand captain Saringkan again who made the most telling contribution to the game immediately after the restart as the Muangthong United centre-back headed in the winning goal from Jaroensak’s corner delivery.

Thailand managed to keep Timor-Leste at bay for much of the remaining half and could have doubled their lead in the dying minutes if it was not for goalkeeper Aderito. The Timor-Leste custodian produced a triple save in the 90th minute to deny Korawich, Tanpisit and substitute Jedsadakorn Kowngam from three successive attempts.

However, his heroics wasn’t enough for Timor-Leste to salvage a point out of the game as Thailand ran out winners.

Thailand will now face Philippines on February 19 while Timor-Leste take on Vietnam in the other match on the same day.