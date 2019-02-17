AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Vietnam come from behind to defeat Philippines in tournament opener

Vietnam came from behind to gain three important points with a 2-1 win over Philippines in the opening match of AFF U22 Championship in Cambodia.

AFF U22 LG Cup 2019 – Group A – Result – Vietnam 2 Philippines 1 pic.twitter.com/PtWyjKGZOM — ASEAN Football (@AFFPresse) February 17, 2019

The Golden Dragons, one of the favourites to play at the fag end of the tournament, had to battle hard to gain their first three points in the Group A encounter after dominating for large parts of the game.

The match started with Vietnam dominating the possession and finding gaps in the Philippines defence at will. However, they were guilty of missing a host of chances throughout the first 45 minutes and 30 minutes of the second half.

Nguyen Huu Thanh earned the first clear cut chance of the match when his half volley from the edge of the box was saved by Philippines goalkeeper Michael Cangco Asong. The Azkals goalkeeper was involved minutes later when he parried La Van Xuan’s curling shot over the bar.

The Golden Dragons kept their foot on the peddle as Tran Bao Toan was the next to have a go at the Philippines goal. He only had the goalkeeper to beat from five yards out but the midfielder shot straight at him.

Le Xuan Tu gave away another easy opportunity to take the lead with an open goal in front of him, and going into the first half with the scoreline reading 0-0, it seemed Vietnam might have to pay the price for the host of missed chances.

That is exactly how the match looked to be turning when six minutes into the second half, Philippines scored through a brilliant curling, dipping free-kick from Christian Lapas. Even after going behind, Golden Dragons kept up the pressure and substitute Le Minh Binh came excruciatingly close to scoring the equaliser on two occasions but Philippines managed to hold on.

However, in the 74th minute, Vietnam finally managed to break the Azkals’ defence and equalised through Tran Danh Trung. They hit the post minutes later and then took the lead in the 78th minute with Le Minh Binh scoring the decisive winner.

Philippines did try to score the equaliser in the later stages of the game but Vietnam held on to the lead and earned three important points in the group which has Thailand and Timor-Leste as well.