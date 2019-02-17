LIVE: AFF U-22 Championship 2019 – Thailand vs Timor-Leste

It’s the opening day of the AFF U-22 Championship 2019 and in the second kick off of the day, Thailand’s youth stars are facing Timor-Leste at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium from 7.30 PM HKT.

Eight member nations of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) will battle it out to see who will be crowned the champions at the U-22 level. The first day of the event features two matches, both from Group A, as Vietnam go against Philippines in the early kick off, while the Changsuek battle Timor-Leste.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinal stages of the tournament which has been revived as an U-22 event after its first edition was held as the AFF U-23 Championship back in 2005.

The tournament will be held from February 17 to 26 in Cambodia with the final set to take place at the sprawling Phnom Penh venue.

Follow all the action from the Thailand vs Timor-Leste game LIVE on our blog here: