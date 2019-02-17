AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Tournament a step in the right direction – Thailand U-22 coach Alexandre Gama

Thailand U-22 national team head coach Alexandre Gama has said that participating in the AFF U-22 Championship 2019 will be a very beneficial experience for the up and coming footballers from the country.

Gama’s young Thailand squad will, on Sunday, face Timor-Leste in their opening match at the AFF U-22 event which will take place in Cambodia from February 17 to 26. The youth championship which was last held for U-23 teams back in 2005 was revived as an U-22 tournament this year.

And speaking at the news conference ahead of the game, the Brazilian coach said that such tournaments will only develop football in the Southeast Asian region. “I am very happy that the Thailand national team is a part of this tournament,” he said.

“The AFF U-22 Championship is a good opportunity to develop the potential of youth in Thailand as well as other countries. It won’t be an easy challenge for us, but we are proud to participate in the competition. We hope to do the best,” said Gama.

However, the former Buriram Untied and Chiangrai United manager said that their preparations have been hampered by the clubs unwilling to release a few key players for the U-22 championship.

“We have called a lot of new players this time around because the clubs did not release the players to join the national team as the tournament doesn’t come under the FIFA international calendar,” said the coach.

“But this will be a good opportunity for the players who we have included. We will be fully prepared with the new team and we will be using the same philosophy as before. I think this will be a stage for many youngsters to experience a taste of international football,” he added.

Speaking about Sunday’s opponents Timor-Leste, Gama said his team will not underestimate any opposition. “The first game is always the most difficult one in any tournament. What we have to do is to strengthen the confidence in the squad,” the 51-year-old said.

“It is natural that players will feel pressure in the first game. But I hope to give confidence to them. We will try to find a way to overcome their style of play and have put in out best efforts on the training ground,” said Gama, the former Korea Republic assistant manager.

(Photo credits: Changsuek)