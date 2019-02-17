AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Vietnam coach eyes finals appearance

Ahead of the AFF U-22 Championship, Vietnam have lofty expectations of themselves as they want to strengthen their country’s claim of being the best in the region.

The senior team recently lifted the AFF Suzuki Cup after a stellar performance, establishing themselves as the best and the young stars are looking to follow their footsteps.

And it seems that U-22 head coach Nguyen Quoc Tuan knows the importance of doing well in the competition as he believes the team is good enough to reach the final of the competition.

Many have questioned the capabilities of the team as many do not consider this Vietnam squad as the strongest, but the Golden Dragons’ head coach is confident that they will do well.

Speaking in an interview, he said: “I’m very excited when I prepare for the upcoming tournament.

“Despite U22 Vietnam cannot bring here the best squad, this will also be an opportunity for other players to develop their abilities. We will concentrate to win each game one by one. At the moment, the team had absolute readiness to head to the first match.”

Vietnam are placed in Group A of the competition where they have scheduled matches against Thailand, Philippines and Timor-Leste.

They open up their competition against the Philippines in the tournament curtain-raiser.

