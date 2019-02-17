LIVE: AFF U-22 Championship 2019 – Vietnam v Philippines

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live blog of the AFF U-22 Championship match between Vietnam and Philippines.

Eight teams from the ASEAN Football Federation battle to see who will be crowned as champions. The first day of the event features two matches, both from Group A, as Vietnam go against Philippines, while Thailand battle Timor-Leste.

Two groups separate the teams, with Group A comprised of Thailand, Philippines, Timor-Leste and Vietnam. On the other hand, Group B have hosts Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The Vietnam vs Philippines encounter’s kick-off is at 4:30 PM HKT/SGT. The match will be played at National Stadium in Cambodia. Tonight’s second match, between Thailand and Timor-Leste, will kick off at 7:30 PM HKT/SGT and will be played at the same stadium.

Follow all the LIVE updates from the Vietnam vs Philippines match here.