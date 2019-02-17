AFF U-22 Championship 2019: 5 most promising stars for Thailand

Thailand are one of the eight teams participating in the AFF U-22 Championship and with a football nation as proud as the Thais, much is expected of the young stars.

Their senior team is considered one of the best in the region and their stars once made their impressive starts in youth level.

And with the future of Thai football squarely on these kids shoulders, we take a look at five of the most promising players who are participating in the coming AFF U-22 Championship.

KORRAWIT TASA

First up is 18-year-old Korrawit Tasa who will be one of the main strikers of the Thai national team.

A towering presence, he stands 1.80m so he has the height advatage especially with aerial balls.

With his parent club being Muangthong United, he has played for Ubon UMT United on loan where he scored four times in eight appearances.

MARCO BALLINI

The 20-year-old Marco Ballini should be a rock in the Thai defence when he represents them in the AFF U-22 Championship.

Born in Bologna, Italy, Ballini has a Thai mother and has represented the country in other youth teams.

Playing club football at Chainat Hornbill, he is another tall player at 1.99m which gives him the edge over most opponents in the competition.

ANON SAMAKORN

Another defensive minded player makes the list for most promising Thai players in the AFF U-22, with Anon Samakorn set to play a big role for the War Elephants.

At 1.81m tall, he is a defensive midfielder who will be the first line to stop opposing offences from mounting an attack.

He currently plays for Thai League 1 team Port and notably played a few years of youth football with Leicester City.

SARAYUT SOMPIM

The Thai squad is blessed with a number of capable defensive players and Sarayut Sompim is a full-back who is looking to make the AFF U-22 Championship his coming out party.

He currently plays for PTT Rayong but has played in teams like Bangkok United and Air Force Central.

Used to winning titles, he was part of the U-19 team who won the AFF U-19 Championship back in 2015.

SARINGKAN PROMSUPA

Yet another defender looking to make his presence felt in the AFF U-22 Championship, Saringkan Promsupa is only 21 years old.

He plays club football for Muangthong United but has spent earlier years with Rayong.

Looking to win the AFF U-22 Championship, he was also part of the 2015 AFF U-19 Championship team that won and took home the gold medal in the 2017 SEA Games.