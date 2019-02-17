AFF U-22 Championship 2019: 5 most promising stars for Vietnam

With the AFF U-22 Championship set to kick-off, eight nations are represented by some of their best and youngest talent to see who shines brightest.

One such nation who has a lot riding on their shoulders is Vietnam as their senior team has enjoyed an excellent run of form as of late.

In the latest AFF Suzuki Cup, the Golden Dragons were victorious and lifted their second title in history after beating Malaysia in the final. They were impressive throughout the tournament and are expected to be one of the best ASEAN teams in the coming years.

They did well in the AFC Asian Cup and represented the continent to the fullest of their abilities so many are interested to see how the budding superstars of Vietnam will do in the U-22 tournament.

With that in mind, we take a look at five of the most promising players who will represent Vietnam in the U-22 tournament.

Y ELI NIE

First up is a promising goalkeeper who is only 18 years old, Y Eli Nie.

He has represented his country in other youth tournaments and continues to improve as he gets more experience under his belt.

His quick reflexes and reaction time make up for the lack of size that most goalkeepers possess.

NGO TUNG QUOC

Next up is defender Ngo Tung Quoc who is currently 21 years old.

A player with high football IQ, he plays for XSKT Can Tho F.C. and his play should help influence how Vietnam form from the back of the pitch.

BUI HOANG VIET ANH

Another defender makes the list as Bui Hoang Viet Anh is another player who will be relied on to help stop opponents from scoring.

At 20 years old, he’s already played a big part in other youth tournaments for Vietnam and it should be the same for the U-22.

With the Golden Dragons particularly concentrating on the defensive end, he should be a key piece in the engine.

TRAN BAO TOAN

One name that fans should watch out for in the midfield is Tran Bao Toan.

The 18-year-old is versatile and can play up front when needed but his creativity is maximised when he is part of the midfield.

Don’t be surprised if he ends up with his name on the scoresheet in the AFF U-22 Championship.

TRAN DANH TRUNG

Last but certainly not the least is striker Tran Danh Trung.

A teenager at 18 years old, he has the all the makings of being one of the premier striker for Vietnam in the future.

Excellent with his ball control and calm and collected with his finishing, he will definitely play an important role in their U-22 campaign.