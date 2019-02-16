AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Vietnam V Philippines, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

It’s about that time and the AFF U-22 Championship is underway with Cambodia being the venue for all the matches to be played.

Eight teams from the ASEAN Football Federation battle to see who will be crowned as champions.

Two groups separate the teams, with Group A comprised of Thailand, Philippines, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

On the other hand, Group B have hosts Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The first day of the event features two matches, both from Group A, as Vietnam go against Philippines, while Thailand battle Timor-Leste.

When to watch?

The first match is between Vietnam and Philippines and kick-off is by4:30 PM SGT.

This match will be played at National Stadium.

Where to watch?

For supporters watching in Vietnam, they can tune in to VTV .

Those watching from Thailand can watch through PPTV .

For those who are in Indonesia, RCTI will feature the matches as well.

On the other hand, you can join FOX Sports Asia as we will have special coverage through our live blog!