AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Indonesia schedule, time table, matches

Age-group championships are always exciting to watch due to the fact that they give us a look towards the future. The players that play well in these tournaments are often earmarked as the ones for the future and it is not going to be any different with the AFF U-22 Championship.

The tournament begins on the February 17 and eight ASEAN teams are set to participate in it. Cambodia are the hosts of the tournament that has some of the starts for the future.

The focus of this article, meanwhile, is on Indonesia. They might not be the favourites to lift the title but football is all about surprises.

On top of that, there are some decent potentials in the Indonesian team, who can surprise the onlookers to take their team far in the tournament.

In Group B, Indonesia are going to face-off against Cambodia, Malaysia, and Myanmar.

Here’s the complete schedule for Indonesia in the AFF U-22 Championship.

Feb 18 – Myanmar V Indonesia – 1630 SGT – National Stadium

Feb 20 – Indonesia V Malaysia – 1930 SGT – National Stadium

Feb 22 – Indonesia V Cambodia – 1930 SGT – National Stadium

If the Indonesian youngsters finish in the top two of the table, they move on to the semifinal which will be played on February 24.

While the road is quite hard, they should fancy themselves with a shot at the semi-finals at least.