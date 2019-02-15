AFF U-22 Championship: Indonesia announce 23-man squad

Indonesia have announced their 23-man squad for the upcoming AFF U-22 Championship, and will be keen to make a huge splash in Phnom Penh.

The U-23 coach Indra Sjafri has helped bring the very best out of some of Indonesia’s brightest young stars, and there is no doubt that the time will be looking to make their impact once again in a big tournament.

Generally looking for a mix of youth and experience, the following has been chosen as the 23-man line up for the AFF U-22 Championship, with plenty expected from all the players.

Goalkeepers 1. Awan Setho (Bhayangkara FC), 2. Satria Tama (Madura United), 3. M. Riyandi (Barito Putera)

Defenders 4. Asnawi Mangkualam (PSM), 5. Fredyan Wahyu (PSMS), 6. Rachnat Irianto (Persebaya), 7. Nurhidayat (Bhayangkara FC), 8. Andy Setyo (PS Tira Persikabo), 9. Bagas Adi (Bhayangkara FC), 10. Firza Andika (AFC Tubize), 11. Samuel Christanson (Sriwuaya FC)

Midfielders 12. Kadek Agung (Bali United), 13. M Luthfi Kamal (Mitra Kukar), 14. Hanif Sjahnandi (Arema FC), 15. Rafi Syaharil (Barito Putera), 16. Gian Zola (Persib Bandung), 17. Sani Riski Fauzi (Bhayangkara FC), 18. Witan Sulaiman (SKO Ragunan), 19. Billy Keraf (Borneo FC), 20. Todd Rivaldo (Persipura), 21. Osvaldo Haay (Persebaya)

Forwards 22. Marinus Wanewar (Persipura), 23. Dimas Drajad (PS Tira Persikabo)