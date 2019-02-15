AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Malaysia schedule, time table, matches

Some of the brightest stars in Asian football take center stage as the AFF U-22 Championship is upon us.

Fans will definitely have their eyes glued on Cambodia as they play hosts on all the action.

Eight nations in the ASEAN Football Federation clash from February 17 to 26 to see who will be crowned this year’s champions and at the moment, we take a look at Malaysia.

The Malayan Tigers had an impressive run in the AFF Suzuki Cup as they finished as runners-up, losing to Vietnam in the competition’s final.

With a seemingly bright future in the senior team, the young stars of Malaysia have big shoes to fill and doing well in the AFF U-22 Championship would certainly help them moving forward.

In Group B, Malaysia are going to face-off against Cambodia, Indonesia and Myanmar.

Here’s the complete schedule for Malaysia in the AFF U-22 Championship.

Feb 18 – Malaysia V Cambodia – 1930 SGT – National Stadium

Feb 20 – Indonesia V Malaysia – 1930 SGT – National Stadium

Feb 22 – Malaysia V Myanmar – 1630 SGT – National Stadium

If Malaysia finish in the top two of the table, they move on to the semifinal which will be played on the 24th of February.

Two days later, they’re in action again as they are either going to play for third place or the championship on the 26th of the month.

Photo courtesy of Ong Kim Swee