AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Vietnam schedule, time table, matches

Some of the brightest stars in Asian football take center stage as the AFF U-22 Championship is upon us.

Cambodia play host as supporters are in for intense football from the nations’ young talent.

Eight nations in the ASEAN Football Federation clash from February 17 to 26 to see who will be crowned this year’s champions and at the moment, we take a look at Vietnam.

The senior team are current AFF Suzuki Cup champions and much is expected as the young Golden Dragons are going to be tipped to carry the future of the sport.

In Group A, Vietnam are going to face-off against Thailand, Philippines and Timor-Leste.

Here’s the complete schedule for Vietnam in the AFF U-22 Championship.

Feb 17 – Vietnam V Philippines – 1630 SGT – National Stadium

Feb 19 – Timor-Leste V Vietnam – 1930 SGT – National Stadium

Feb 21 – Vietnam V Thailand – 1630 SGT – National Stadium

If Vietnam finish in the top two of the table, they move on to the semifinal which will be played on the 24th of February.

Two days later, they’re in action again as they are either going to play for third place or the championship on the 26th of the month.

