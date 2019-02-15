AFF U-22 Championship: Thailand schedule, time table, matches

Just two days left until Southeast Asia’s best U22 teams come together for the AFF U-22 Championship. Among them are Thailand, who are drawn in a tough group. Here’s a look at their tournament schedule and time table.

The 2019 AFF U-22 Championship is set to begin on February 17, with eight of Southeast Asia’s best U-22 teams going up against each other. Amongst those teams are Thailand, who are drawn in Group A of the competition.

Joining Thailand in Group A are Vietnam, Philippines, and Timor-Leste, who will all be vying for the top two spots.

The War Elephants begin their competition with a match against Timor-Leste, before playing against Philippines, and ultimately Vietnam.

Here’s the complete schedule for Thailand in the AFF U-22 Championship.

February 17 – Thailand vs Timor-Leste, 18:30 (19:30 HKT/SGT) – National Stadium

February 19 – Philippines vs Thailand, 15:30 (16:30 HKT/SGT) – National Stadium

February 21 – Vietnam vs Thailand, 15:30 (16:30 HKT/SGT) National Stadium

Following the conclusion of the group stage, Thailand will potentially play up to two more matches, depending on their progress. The Semifinals will be played on February 24. Meanwhile, the third-place match and the Final, both of which will be played on February 26.