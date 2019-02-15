AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Philippines announce final squad

The best and brightest football stars in Southeast Asia are set to play in the AFF U-22 Championship which will be held in Cambodia. The Philippines recently released their official 23-man line-up to travel and represent the country.

With the senior team impressing lately in the AFF Suzuki Cup and making their AFC Asian Cup debut, the young Azkals are hoping to continue the improvement as they become the future torch bearers of the country in international football.

Their AFF U-22 Championship won’t be easy, though, as they are grouped in a tough cluster which will see them face Thailand, Timor Leste and Vietnam.

Philippines final squad for the AFF U-22 Championship 2019:

Goalkeepers: Alexandre Arcilla, Michael Asong, Kenry Balobo

Defenders: Jose Clarino, William Grierson, Banjo Mahinay, James Mansueto, Ray Sancangco, Lawrence Baguio, Dean Ebarle, Jordan Jarvis, Winces Balbino

Midfielders: Earl Laguerta, Daniel Saavedra, Christian Lapas, Mark Winhoffer, Dylan de Bruycker, Jeremiah Borlongan, Jumbel Guinabang, Kyle Magdato, Vincent Lovitos

Forwards: Troy Limbo, Rico Andes

Photo courtesy of Inquirer