AFF U-22 Championship: Group tables and format

The AFF U-22 Championship kicks off in in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from February 17 to Feb 26. Here are the groups tables and format in which the tournament will be conducted.
Singapore, Laos and Brunei withdrew from the tournament, leaving 8 teams to participate. The teams have been separated into two groups of four and each team will play against one another once in the group stage to determine which four teams will progress to the semifinals.
The top two teams in both groups will progress to the semifinals.
Groups:
Here are how the 8 teams have been split into two groups.
|Group A
|Group B
|Vietnam
|Malaysia
|Thailand
|Myanmar
|Timor-Leste
|Indonesia
|Philippines
|Cambodia
Format:
Each team will play a minimum of three games in the tournament, as they play once against the other teams they have been grouped with. After that, the top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals and the winners of the two semifinals will clash in the finals.
The losers of the semifinals will play each other in a 3rd and 4th place playoff on the same day as the finals.
|Date
|Match no.
|Group
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|Feb 17
|1
|A
|Vietnam vs Philippines
|1530 (1630 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|2
|A
|Thailand vs Timor-Leste
|1830 (1930 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|Feb 18
|3
|B
|Malaysia vs Cambodia
|1830 (1930 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|4
|B
|Myanmar vs Indonesia
|1530 (1630 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|Feb 19
|5
|A
|Philippines vs Thailand
|1530 (1630 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|6
|A
|Timor-Leste vs Vietnam
|1830 (1930 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|Feb 20
|7
|B
|Cambodia vs Myanmar
|1530 (1630 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|8
|B
|Indonesia vs Malaysia
|1830 (1930 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|Feb 21
|9
|A
|Vietnam vs Thailand
|1530 (1630 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|10
|A
|Timor-Leste vs Philippines
|1830 (1930 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|Feb 22
|11
|B
|Malaysia vs Myanmar
|1530 (1630 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|12
|B
|Indonesia vs Cambodia
|1830 (1930 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|Feb 23
|Rest Day
|Feb 24
|13
|Semifinals 1
|Winner A vs Runner-up B
|1530 (1630 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|14
|Semifinals 2
|Winner B vs Runner-up A
|1830 (1930 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|Feb 25
|Rest Day
|Feb 26
|15
|3rd place match
|Loser SF1 vs Loser SF 2
|1530 (1630 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|16
|Finals
|Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
|1830 (1930 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium