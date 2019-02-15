AFF U-22 Championship: Group tables and format

The AFF U-22 Championship kicks off in in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from February 17 to Feb 26. Here are the groups tables and format in which the tournament will be conducted.

Singapore, Laos and Brunei withdrew from the tournament, leaving 8 teams to participate. The teams have been separated into two groups of four and each team will play against one another once in the group stage to determine which four teams will progress to the semifinals.

The top two teams in both groups will progress to the semifinals.

Groups:

Here are how the 8 teams have been split into two groups.

Group A Group B Vietnam Malaysia Thailand Myanmar Timor-Leste Indonesia Philippines Cambodia

Format:

Each team will play a minimum of three games in the tournament, as they play once against the other teams they have been grouped with. After that, the top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals and the winners of the two semifinals will clash in the finals.

The losers of the semifinals will play each other in a 3rd and 4th place playoff on the same day as the finals.