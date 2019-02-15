AFF U22 Championship |

AFF U-22 Championship: Group tables and format

The AFF U-22 Championship kicks off in in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from February 17 to Feb 26. Here are the groups tables and format in which the tournament will be conducted.

Singapore, Laos and Brunei withdrew from the tournament, leaving 8 teams to participate. The teams have been separated into two groups of four and each team will play against one another once in the group stage to determine which four teams will progress to the semifinals.

The top two teams in both groups will progress to the semifinals.

Groups:

Here are how the 8 teams have been split into two groups.

Group A Group B
Vietnam Malaysia
Thailand Myanmar
Timor-Leste Indonesia
Philippines Cambodia

Format:

Each team will play a minimum of three games in the tournament, as they play once against the other teams they have been grouped with. After that, the top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals and the winners of the two semifinals will clash in the finals.

The losers of the semifinals will play each other in a 3rd and 4th place playoff on the same day as the finals.

Date Match no. Group Match Time Venue
Feb 17 1 A Vietnam vs Philippines 1530 (1630 HKT/SGT) National Stadium
2 A Thailand vs Timor-Leste 1830 (1930 HKT/SGT) National Stadium
Feb 18 3 B Malaysia vs Cambodia 1830 (1930 HKT/SGT) National Stadium
4 B Myanmar vs Indonesia 1530 (1630 HKT/SGT) National Stadium
Feb 19 5 A Philippines vs Thailand 1530 (1630 HKT/SGT) National Stadium
6 A Timor-Leste vs Vietnam 1830 (1930 HKT/SGT) National Stadium
Feb 20 7 B Cambodia vs Myanmar 1530 (1630 HKT/SGT) National Stadium
8 B Indonesia vs Malaysia 1830 (1930 HKT/SGT) National Stadium
Feb 21 9 A Vietnam vs Thailand 1530 (1630 HKT/SGT) National Stadium
10 A Timor-Leste vs Philippines 1830 (1930 HKT/SGT) National Stadium
Feb 22 11 B Malaysia vs Myanmar 1530 (1630 HKT/SGT) National Stadium
12 B Indonesia vs Cambodia 1830 (1930 HKT/SGT) National Stadium
Feb 23 Rest Day
Feb 24 13 Semifinals 1 Winner A vs Runner-up B 1530 (1630 HKT/SGT) National Stadium
14 Semifinals 2 Winner B vs Runner-up A 1830 (1930 HKT/SGT) National Stadium
Feb 25 Rest Day
Feb 26 15 3rd place match Loser SF1 vs Loser SF 2 1530 (1630 HKT/SGT) National Stadium
16 Finals Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 1830 (1930 HKT/SGT) National Stadium

 

 

