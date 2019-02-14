AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Vietnam announce final squad

In two days time, some of the best Southeast Asian teams will go head to head in the AFF U-22 Championship. The competition is being hosted by Cambodia this time around and Vietnam have revealed their twenty-three players who will travel for the same.

The young Golden Dragons are all set to embark on their latest adventure – the AFF U-22 Championship. Over the next seven days, they will hope to replicate what their senior team did three months ago by winning the competition.

However, firstly they will have to get out of a tough group, consisting of Thailand, Timor Leste, and Philippines. Initially, they would have faced Brunei and Laos as well had the pair not withdrawn from the competition earlier.

Vietnam final squad for the AFF U-22 Championship 2019:

Goalkeepers: Y Eli Nie, Duong Tung Lam, Phan Van Bieu

Defenders: Ngo Tung Quoc, Truong Du Dat, Nguyen Van Dat, Dung Quang Nho, Nguyen Van Hanh, Bui Hoang Viet Anh, Nguyen Hung Thien Duc, Le Van Xuan

Midfielders: Bui Tien Dung, Tran Bao Toan, Tong Anh Ty, Luong Hoang Nam, Nguyen Huu Thang, Phan Thanh Hau, Nguyen Hoang Duy.

Forwards: Tran Duc Nam, Tran Danh Trung, Tran Thanh Son, Le Xuan Tu, Le Minh Binh

(Image Credits: baomoi.com)